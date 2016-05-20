MOSCOW With CSKA Moscow leading by two points, the odds should be on them taking the Russian championship title ahead of Rostov on the decisive final day of the season on Saturday.

But CSKA's 'armymen' are away to Rubin Kazan who, while in a modest 10th place in the table, have proved a bogey team for them in recent years.

And Rostov, the sensation of the season who have never before finished higher than sixth, have every right to feel confident of beating Terek Grozny after their surge through the Russian league.

If they do manage to beat Terek in Grozny and CSKA can only draw in Kazan, the two teams will finish level on points - but the title will go to Rostov because of a superior scoring difference from the two league clashes with the Moscow team.

"Whatever happens, we will be hoping for a miracle," the Rostov defender Bastos told Russian daily Sovetsky Sport.

"Football is an unpredictable game where anything can happen. But the most important thing is for us to beat Terek," the 24-year-old Angolan international said.

CSKA have not won in Kazan since May 2010. In the 2011/12 championship, CSKA suffered a 3-1 defeat there, which cost them second place and a spot in the Champions League.

It is likely to be the last match for Rubin's head coach Valery Chaly and the Tatarstan club would like nothing better than to give him a good send-off by spoiling CSKA's triump.

The Kazan public would also like nothing less than to help their former head coach Kurban Berdyev, who is now in charge of Rostov. Berdyev was Rubin's manager for 12 years and helped them win the Russian title in 2008 and 2009.

CSKA' last league triumph was two years ago. They could have wrapped up the title on Monday, after they beat Krasnodar 2-0, but they were thwarted by Rostov who overcame Ural 1-0.

"We are ready to fight to the end," Ahmed Musa, who is the club's top scorer with 13 goals, told CSKA's press service.

"We all clearly understand that we will be facing a tough match ahead of us. We are working a lot and the team is like a real family and there is a great team spirit. I am sure that we will get the three points that we need to win the title," said the 23-year-old Nigerian forward, who has been linked with a move to Leicester City.

The 'Russian Leicester' as Rostov have become known, will be doing everything to try and prove Musa wrong.

They will be hoping to finish top of the table even though they have already guaranteed themselves second place and a spot in the Champions League qualifiers.

"Last summer, second place would have been a fantastic achievement for Rostov. We just about stayed in the Premier League and were wondering for a long time what would happen next. Now the club is writing history," Bastos said.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Richard Balmforth)