MOSCOW Spartak Moscow boss Valery Karpin will use a different approach in dealing with match officials after receiving a three-game ban for confronting the referee in Sunday's heated derby against bitter city rivals CSKA.

Karpin, who was also fined $3,200 by the Russian FA's disciplinary committee after he charged on to the pitch to remonstrate with FIFA referee Sergei Karasev, said he would use a loudspeaker in voicing his opinion next time.

Chechnya's strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who serves as honorary president for local side Terek Grozny, last month insulted referee Mikhail Vilkov over a loudspeaker, calling him a "donkey" after he red-carded his team's captain.

Asked how he is going to make his point in Sunday's match against Anzhi Makhachkala after being forced to watch the game from the stands, former Russia international Karpin quipped: "I don't know. Maybe I'll shout over a loudspeaker."

Fourth-placed Spartak trail Guus Hiddink's Anzhi, who are third, by six points with five games remaining.

(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Ed Osmond)