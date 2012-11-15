MOSCOW Andrei Kobelev became the second coaching casualty in Russia's top flight in the last two days when he quit struggling Krylya Sovietov Samara on Thursday.

Samara, who have dropped to 12th following a seven-game winless streak, said on their website (www.kc-camapa.ru) they had accepted Kobelev's resignation.

The 44-year-old former Russia midfielder had coached Samara since July 2011, saving the club from relegation that year.

He also coached Dynamo Moscow from 2006 to 2010 before being sacked following a string of poor results.

Fellow strugglers Alania Vladikavkaz sacked Vladimir Gazzayev, who at 32 was the youngest coach in the Russian Premier League, on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Alastair Himmer)