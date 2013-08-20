Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu (R) contests for the ball against Cape Verde's Fernando Varela during their African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2013) quarter-final soccer match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PARIS Evian Thonon Gaillard have agreed to sell Ghana international midfielder Mohammed Rabiu to Russian side Kuban Krasnodar, the French Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

"Evian Thonon Gaillard and Kuban Krasnodar have reached an agreement over Mohammed Rabiu's permanent move," they said on their website (www.etgfc.com).

Krasnodar will pay a 2.6 million euros (£2.21 million) fee for the 23-year-old Rabiu, who has won 10 caps with Ghana, according to specialist website www.transfermarkt.com.

The midfielder played 64 games altogether for Evian in Ligue 2 then Ligue 1 after joining them from Udinese in 2010.

Krasnodar are ninth in the Russian championship standings with six points from five games. They finished fifth last season and host Feyenoord in their Europa League playoff, first leg on Thursday.

