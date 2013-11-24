Lokomotiv Moscow went joint top of Russia's 16-team first division after a superb goal by Dame N'Doye gave them a 1-0 home win over city rivals Dynamo on Sunday.

The result left Lokomotiv level with Zenit St. Petersburg after 17 games on 36 points, three more than champions CSKA Moscow and their traditional cross-town rivals Spartak.

Senegalese striker N'Doye settled the derby in the 65th minute, slipping past two defenders with a dazzling solo run before he drilled an unstoppable shot past Dynamo keeper Vladimir Gabulov from 12 metres.

The pacy striker almost added a second goal in the dying minutes, rattling the woodwork from a tight angle before his Brazilian strike partner Maicon blasted the rebound over the bar with the goal gaping.

The hosts twice cleared the ball off the line on a difficult pitch early in the second half but took the game by the scruff of the neck on the hour, after N'Doye had come close with a rising shot following a defensive mix-up.

