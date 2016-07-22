Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
MOSCOW Mircea Lucescu has made his first signing as coach of Zenit St Petersburg after concluding a deal for Slovakia winger Robert Mak, the Russian club said on Friday.
The 25-year-old, who has scored seven goals in 29 internationals, signed a contract until 2020. No transfer fee details were disclosed.
Mak was part of Manchester City's academy before moving to Nuremberg and PAOK Salonika.
Zenit finished third in the Russian championship last season under Andre Villas-Boas.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.