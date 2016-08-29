Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
Defender Mauricio Dos Santos Nascimento has joined Spartak Moscow on loan from Lazio, the Serie A club said on Monday without disclosing the length of the agreement.
The 27-year-old signed for the Italian team on loan from Sporting Lisbon in January 2015, a move that was made permanent at the end of that season.
Mauricio made 24 league appearances last season for Lazio who finished eighth in the table.
Spartak, who failed to qualify for the Europa League, play their next fixture against local rivals Lokomotiv Moscow on Sept. 8.
Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said as his side took a four-point lead at the top by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the late game.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.