MOSCOW Former Russia and Tottenham Hotspur striker Roman Pavlyuchenko has signed a one-year deal to join Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar, the club has said.

The 33-year-old has joined Kuban as a free agent after his contract expired at Lokomotiv Moscow. Pavlyuchenko also played for Spartak Moscow, before joining Tottenham, where he scored 21 goals in 78 Premier League games.

He scored 21 goals for the Russian national team and was part of the side that managed to reach the Euro 2008 semi-finals.

Kuban finished 10th last season and also signed Pavlyuchenko's former national team striking partner Andrei Arshavin recently.

