Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the launching ceremony of the 2018 World Cup and 2017 Confederations Cup volunteer campaign in Moscow, Russia, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to take measures to eliminate delays on football World Cup-2018 preparations, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

A total of eleven cities will host World Cup in 2018 in Russia, while not all the venues are yet ready for the event and some of them are behind the schedule.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)