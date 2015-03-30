MOSCOW The Russian Football Union (RFS) has created a new position of anti-racism inspector, the organisation's president Nikolay Tolstykh said on Monday.

"In accordance with a decision with FIFA, the RFS will introduce the position of an anti-racism inspector," Tolstykh told reporters.

"Alexei Tolkachev, the head of the RFS department for safety work with supporters, will take up this new position."

Russia is hosting the 2018 World Cup and the RFS has punished several clubs this season following racist behaviour by their fans.

The last incident occurred on March 15 when Torpedo Moscow fans racially abused Zenit St Petersburg's Brazilian forward Hulk during a match.

Torpedo were ordered to play two home matches behind closed doors.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)