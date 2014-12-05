MOSCOW Rostov's Gabon international midfielder Guelor Kanga, who alleged he was the victim of monkey chants from Spartak Moscow fans, has been banned for three matches for making an offensive gesture towards them.

The Russian Football Union's Disciplinary Committee also fined the player 50,000 roubles (602 pounds) on Friday while Spartak were fined 70,000 roubles for "offensive chants by their fans".

"We did not hear any monkey chants on the video recordings, which both the referee and Spartak supported," the head of the Disciplinary Committee Artur Grigoryants told reporters.

