Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
MADRID Espanyol have agreed to sell their Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso to Rubin Kazan pending a medical, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old had asked to leave after receiving an offer from the Russian side and a deal had been sealed that was satisfactory for all three parties, Espanyol said on their website.
"It was the opportunity for my future," Espanyol quoted Wakaso as saying. "When I got the offer I called the president many times to get him to accept as it was important for me."
Espanyol did not give financial details. Wakaso, who is in the Ghana squad for next month's World Cup qualifier against Zambia, is valued at 5 million euros (4.3 million pounds) on website Transfermarkt.com, which tracks deals for soccer players.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.