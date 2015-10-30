MOSCOW The Russian Football Union (RFU) and CSKA Moscow have reached an agreement for Leonid Slutskiy to continue coaching both the national team and his club side until the end of Euro 2016.

The agreement has Slutskiy, who took over as Russia's head coach on Aug. 7 replacing Fabio Capello, in charge until the end of the team's participation in the European Championship finals in France next summer.

"The RFU would like to thank the CSKA board for their constructive position regarding this important question for the national team," the RFU's press service said on the RFU website.

Slutskiy has presided over four wins with the national team, who qualified for the finals in second place in Group G.

