Former Paraguay defender Caceres banned for doping
ASUNCION Former Paraguay defender Julio Cesar Caceres has been suspended for four years after testing positive for a banned substance, his country’s anti-doping organisation said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Spartak Moscow and Nigeria striker Emmanuel Emenike will be sidelined for up to six weeks after having knee surgery on Thursday.
"Today, Emenike underwent a successful operation on his meniscus and will miss four to six weeks," the Russian Premier League side said on their website (www.spartak.com).
Emenike, who finished as joint top scorer at February's African Nations Cup, won by Nigeria, will miss his country's World Cup qualifiers against Kenya and Namibia next month.
Nigeria and Malawi top Africa's Group F with five points each from three matches.
Emenike, who turns 26 next week, will also miss the end of the Russian league season, with just four matches remaining.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.