Hamilton grabs pole, Vettel raises Ferrari hopes
MELBOURNE Lewis Hamilton took pole for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday but Sebastian Vettel raised hope of a Ferrari renaissance by grabbing a spot on the front row.
MOSCOW Dmitry Alenichev has been appointed head coach of Spartak Moscow, the Russian Premier League club has announced.
The terms of the contract with the 42 year-old, a former Spartak captain, were not revealed in the announcement on the club website.
Alenichev replaces Murat Yakin who was sacked after the Red and Whites finished sixth in the Russian Premier League.
One of the most decorated Russian footballers, Alenichev was crowned a Russian Premier League champion in four occasions with Spartak and won the Champions League and UEFA Cup with Porto.
Alenichev has been in charge of Arsenal Tula since 2011.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MELBOURNE Lewis Hamilton took pole for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday but Sebastian Vettel raised hope of a Ferrari renaissance by grabbing a spot on the front row.
GENEVA Josip Drmic scored less than two minutes after coming on as a substitute to give Switzerland a 1-0 win over Latvia which kept up their 100 percent record in their World Cup qualifying group on Saturday.