West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
MOSCOW Spartak Moscow coach Dmitri Alenichev has resigned after they were knocked out of the qualification stages of the Europa League by AEK Larnaca.
"The club's board of directors has accepted his letter of resignation," Spartak said on their website (www.spartak.com) on Friday.
Massimo Carrera, one of Alenichev's assistants, will take temporary charge, the statement added.
The 43-year-old Alenichev took over as Spartak's head coach in June, 2015 and steered them to a fifth-place finish in the Russian Premier League last season.
He resigned after Spartak slipped to a 2-1 aggregate defeat against AEK on Thursday.
(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.