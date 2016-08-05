MOSCOW Spartak Moscow coach Dmitri Alenichev has resigned after they were knocked out of the qualification stages of the Europa League by AEK Larnaca.

"The club's board of directors has accepted his letter of resignation," Spartak said on their website (www.spartak.com) on Friday.

Massimo Carrera, one of Alenichev's assistants, will take temporary charge, the statement added.

The 43-year-old Alenichev took over as Spartak's head coach in June, 2015 and steered them to a fifth-place finish in the Russian Premier League last season.

He resigned after Spartak slipped to a 2-1 aggregate defeat against AEK on Thursday.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Toby Davis)