New Russia coach Fabio Capello smiles during a news conference in Moscow July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russia's new coach Fabio Capello called up 10 uncapped players and left out stalwarts Igor Semshov and Konstantin Zyryanov as his named his first squad on Wednesday.

The Italian last week replaced Dutchman Dick Advocaat, whose tenure ended following Russia's disappointing Euro 2012 campaign when they were knocked out in the group stage.

His squad for the friendly against Ivory Coast on August 15 included 36 players and will be whittled down to 23 before the game.

The former England manager kept faith with skipper Andrei Arshavin and striker Roman Pavlyuchenko, who looked below their best in Poland and Ukraine.

Three newcomers -- defender Arseny Logashov, midfielder Oleg Shatov and striker Fyodor Smolov -- play for Anzhi Makhachkala, a wealthy club from the volatile North Caucasus region that is coached by former Russia boss Guus Hiddink.

Capello also named seven players from Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg coached by fellow Italian Luciano Spalletti.

Capello, who promised to blood new players into an ageing team, dropped midfielders Semshov and Zyryanov, who have each played more than 50 internationals.

Striker Pavel Pogrebnyak, who joined English Premier League newcomers Reading from rivals Fulham in the off-season, was also omitted.

The match will be Capello's only test before Russia begin their 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign against Northern Ireland on September 7.

(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Brian Homewood)