MOSCOW Mircea Lucescu won his first competition since taking over as coach when Zenit St Petersburg beat CSKA Moscow 1-0 to retain the Russian Super Cup on Saturday.

Brazilian midfielder Jose Mauricio scored the only goal in the 22nd minute at the Lokomotiv Stadium, stabbing the ball home from Artur Yusupov's right-wing cross as Zenit won the Super Cup for the fourth time.

"This will help us to keep on working and reach our objectives," said Romanian Lucescu who took over from Andre Villas-Boas at the end of May.

"I am really happy with today's performance. The Super Cup may not mean a lot but it's important for the club's image."

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Tony Jimenez)