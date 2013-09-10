ST PETERSBURG Russia beat Israel 3-1 to overtake Portugal at the top of World Cup qualifying Group F on Tuesday and move a step closer to the finals with their fate in their own hands.

Two goals in two minutes settled the game with Vasili Berezutskiy making the breakthrough in the 50th minute and Alexander Kokorin doubling the lead in the 52nd minute.

Denis Glushakov made it 3-0 16 minutes from time before Eran Zehavi scored a consolation for Israel in stoppage time.

The result in St Petersburg effectively ended Israel's hopes of finishing in the top two and claiming a playoff place and their long wait for a second World Cup finals appearance since their only one in 1970 will go on.

Russia tops the group with 18 points from its eight matches, one point more than Portugal. Israel are now a distant third with 12 points from their seven matches.

(Reporting By Thomas Grove in Moscow, editing by Mike Collett)