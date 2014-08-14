City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
MOSCOW Zenit St Petersburg have signed Spanish midfielder Javi Garcia from Manchester City, the clubs said on Thursday.
The Spain international has agreed a five-year contract and cost Russia's Zenit 15 million euros (£11.99 million).
The 27-year-old started his career at Real Madrid but only made 18 league appearances for the European champions. He moved on to Osasuna and then Benfica, where he played alongside Axel Witsel, who also now plays for Zenit.
"The talks went on for along time," Garcia told the Zenit website.
"I am really happy to become a Zenit player and I want to start helping them as soon as possible.
"I spoke with (coach) Andre Villas-Boas a couple of times by telephone and he is one of the main reasons I came to St. Petersburg. Andre told me a lot about his project for the club and I think we can achieve a lot together."
Garcia made his Spain debut in 2012 and joined Manchester City the same year.
Garcia is the second major signing for last season's Russian league runners-up. Defender Ezequiel Garay, who played for Argentina at this year's World Cup in Brazil joined from Benfica on a five- year contract.
Zenit play Standard Liege in the final qualifying round for this season's Champions League.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to talisman Lionel Messi on Sunday after the Argentine scored twice in a 4-2 win over Valencia to rack up at least 40 goals in all competitions for the eighth year in a row.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.