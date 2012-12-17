Russia's national soccer team player Konstantin Zyryanov listens to the national anthem before their international friendly soccer match against Lithuania in Nyon, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

MOSCOW Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Konstantin Zyryanov has retired from international football after talking to Russia coach Fabio Capello.

"I had a chat with the head coach. What's been said will stay between the two of us. All I can say that it was decided I will no longer play for the national team," the 35-year-old told the Sovietsky Sport newspaper.

Zyryanov, who made his Russia debut at the age of 29 in a friendly against Spain in 2006, won the last of his 52 caps in a 1-1 draw against Poland at Euro 2012.

Italian Capello has made drastic changes in the national team after replacing Dick Advocaat as Russia boss following their disappointing showing at Euro 2012, dropping several veteran players in favour of talented youngsters.

The Russians have made a flying start in their World Cup qualifying campaign under Capello, winning all four of their matches in Group F.

The highlight of Zyryanov's international career came at Euro 2008, where Russia, coached by Guus Hiddink, surprised many to reach the semi-finals. He played in all five of Russia's games at Euro 2008 and made the tournament's All-Star team.

