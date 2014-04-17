South Africa's coach Gordon Igesund reacts during their African Nations Cup Group A match against Morocco in Durban January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

CAPE TOWN South Africa coach Gordon Igesund was cleared on Thursday over allegations that he tried to coerce players to demand bonuses and was influenced by players' agents in his team selection.

Igesund stood accused of instructing players to demand bonuses during the African Nations Championship hosted by South Africa in January.

A South African Football Association (SAFA) inquiry said it found no substance to this charge or to one that Igesund was influenced by agents.

"The task team has found the two allegations made against the head coach had no substance whatsoever," SAFA said in a statement.

The task team recommended the national team coach should not be represented by an agent and that agents be barred from the national team's hotel in the build-up to matches.

If implemented, a final recommendation that SAFA "develop a process and criteria for the selection of players for the men's senior national team" suggests that future line-ups may be selected by committee, or need its approval, rather than being at the sole discretion of the national coach.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Robert Woodward;