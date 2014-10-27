Vesnina upsets Kerber to set up Venus quarter-final
Russia's Elena Vesnina ousted German second seed Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's domestic soccer league has postponed this weekend's derby between Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaiser Chiefs after the murder of Pirates and South Africa captain and goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
"The match will not happen on Saturday out of respect for Senzo. That's the right thing to do," Brand De Villiers, chief executive of the Professional Soccer League, told a news conference on Monday.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Joe Brock)
Russia's Elena Vesnina ousted German second seed Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON With New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor ruled out of the second test, South Africa will focus their attack on the wicket of Kane Williamson, who held his side's innings together in the first match, said visiting captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal powered to third-round wins at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Tuesday to set up a mouth-watering rematch of their recent Australian Open final.