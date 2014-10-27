JOHANNESBURG South Africa's domestic soccer league has postponed this weekend's derby between Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaiser Chiefs after the murder of Pirates and South Africa captain and goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

"The match will not happen on Saturday out of respect for Senzo. That's the right thing to do," Brand De Villiers, chief executive of the Professional Soccer League, told a news conference on Monday.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Joe Brock)