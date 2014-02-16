San Marino, joint bottom of the FIFA world rankings alongside Bhutan and the Turks and Caicos Islands, have handed Pierangelo Manzaroli the Herculean task of coaching the national side.

The 44-year-old, previously coach of the under-21 team, replaced Giampaolo Mazza who resigned in October. Mazza was in charge for 15 years during which the part-timers from the city-state of 31,000 people managed one draw and 75 defeats in 76 competitive games.

Despite that, Manzaroli, formally named at a news conference on Saturday, said he wanted a tough draw in the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

"The chance to face big European teams is very important for us," he told UEFA.com. "I'm already excited about the draw and I'm sure we can do well.

"I have always been attracted by British football so I would be delighted to have England as the seeded team in our group. Or maybe Spain - why not? In order to improve you have to face the best."

"The last two years have shown that football in San Marino is alive, we just have to stay on this path and continue to give greater importance to small details in our work."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)