Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
JEDDAH Porto coach Vitor Pereira has signed a two-year deal to take charge of Al-Ahli, the Saudi club said on Sunday.
"Al-Ahli club signed a contract with Vitor Pereira for the next two seasons, and he will come to Jeddah with his assistants on June 27, and he will start his job on June 29," the club said in a statement on their website (www.alahlisc.com/ar/).
Pereira, who helped Porto retain their Portuguese league crown after beating his arch-rivals Benfica in a riveting title race, will take over from Serbian Aleksandar Ilic.
Al-Ahli reached the Asian Champions league quarter-finals this season but will not participate in next season's competition after finishing fifth in the Saudi League.
(Writing by Osama Khairy in Cairo, editing by Justin Palmer)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.