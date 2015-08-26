Hamburger SV's coach Bert van Marwijk reacts during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Eintracht Brunswick in Brunswick February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

AMSTERDAM New Saudi Arabia coach Bert van Marwijk admitted the salary offer was lucrative but the prospect of going to the next World Cup was an even bigger incentive in taking on the job.

The 63-year-old took the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa and said he was looking forward to the chance of going back to the tournament in 2018 with the Middle Eastern nation.

Van Marwijk told Dutch media that he had taken on the job for four reasons: sporting ambition, the fact he could take his own staff along, a one-year contract and a handsome salary.

"That I have no need to deny," he said after agreeing to take on the post on Tuesday.

"Saudi Arabia is a leading football power in Asia and has the real potential to qualify for the World Cup. That is my biggest driver.

"They came close to qualifying for the last two finals and I would like to make that breakthrough now."

Saudi Arabia must go through two rounds of qualification if they are to gain a place in the 32-team tournament in Russia.

They have started the first phase in a five-team pool and after beating Palestine 3-2 in their opening Group A game in June, next play East Timor in Jeddah on Sept. 3 in Van Marwijk's first game His initial contract runs for the first phase of qualification which ends in March and should he lead the Saudis to the next round, Van Marwijk will renegotiate the deal.

Saudi Arabia competed at four successive World Cup finals from 1994.

