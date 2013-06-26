Jose manuel Jurado of Schalke 04 reacts during their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match against Manchester United in Gelsenkirchen April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

BERLIN Schalke 04 have agreed to sell midfielder Manuel Jurado to Russia's Spartak Moscow after the Spaniard's successful loan spell there last season, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Jurado, who had joined Schalke in 2010 from Atletico Madrid and was reunited with former Real Madrid teammate Raul for two seasons, failed to hold down a regular starting spot at the German club.

The 26-year-old former Europa League winner with Atletico, who has played for Spain at every youth level but has never won a senior cap, had a contract at Schalke until 2014.

Schalke will be competing in next season's Champions League qualifying rounds after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga.

