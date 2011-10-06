LONDON Motherwell midfielder Steve Jennings has been arrested in relation to betting irregularities over a Scottish Premier League match, Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan said on Thursday.

In a statement on the Scottish FA website (www.scottishfa.co.uk) Regan confirmed that Merseyside police had arrested the 26-year-old player at his home following information from the Gambling Commission and "extensive enquiries" into alleged betting irregularities at the match between Motherwell and Hearts on December 14 2010.

Regan said: "While the investigation involves several other individuals outside Scotland, it is important to stress that the evidence gathered throughout this thorough period of investigation has involved only one Scottish match.

"Motherwell FC are aware of the situation and will issue a response in due course. The Scottish FA will make no further comment at this stage."

Jennings, who comes from Merseyside, signed for Motherwell from Tranmere Rovers in 2009.

