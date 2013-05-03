Several Scottish second-tier sides have written to the SPL asking to be admitted into their league structure from next season in a move which could further split the game in Scotland.

The Scottish Premier League (SPL) runs the top flight, much like its English equivalent, while the second, third and fourth tiers are controlled by the Scottish Football League (SFL).

Work has long been underway to restructure the Scottish game in a bid to boost competitiveness and the struggling national side but the news of an attempt to form a second tier inside the SPL will do little to improve harmony.

"We can confirm that we have received a letter from the overwhelming majority of those clubs which would be in the SFL Division 1 (second tier) next season expressing a desire to be admitted to the Scottish Premier League for season 2013/14," the SPL said in a statement on Friday.

"This letter will be put in front of all SPL clubs at their All Club Meeting this Tuesday when we look forward to discussing how best to take forward the game in this country."

The planned breakaway does not affect record 54 times Scottish champions Rangers, who were demoted to the fourth tier after their original parent company collapsed last year. They have since won promotion to the third tier for next season.

