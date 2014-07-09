Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown will be out for up to three months with a hamstring injury, the club confirmed on Wednesday.
"It's not positive news for Scott, he'll be out for at least two months, maybe three," Celtic manager Ronnie Deila told reporters.
The 29-year-old midfielder tore a muscle in a club friendly away to Rapid Vienna on Sunday.
He will miss the forthcoming Champions League qualifying round against Iceland's KR Reykjavik, the start of Celtic's defence of their league title and also Scotland's European Championship tie away to Germany on September 7.
(Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
January signing Morgan Schneiderlin believes fellow Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has the potential to become al all-time great for England.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.