Football - Celtic v Dundee - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park - 20/9/15Celtic's Scott Brown in actionAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown will be out for up to three months after damaging knee ligaments, his club manager Ronny Deila said on Wednesday.

The midfielder came back for Saturday's match against Kilmarnock after missing four games with a knee injury but was hurt again towards the end of the game.

"It could be eight to 12 weeks," Deila told a news conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League Group A game against Ajax Amsterdam at Parkhead.

The club do not yet know whether Brown will need surgery but said his current problem is not related to his previous knee injury, he added.

