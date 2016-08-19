Britain Football Soccer - Celtic v Hapoel Be?er-Sheva - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Off First Leg - Celtic Park - 17/8/16Celtic's Scott Brown celebrates scoring their fifth goal Action Images via Reuters / Russell CheyneLivepic

LONDON Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown has retired from international football, the Scottish Football Association announced on Friday.

He won his 50th and final cap in March this year.

"Scott is one of the most wholehearted players I’ve encountered and somebody who puts the team ahead of himself," Scotland and former Celtic manager Gordon Starchan told the SFA website (www.scottishfa.co.uk).

Midfielder Brown, 31, has won six Scottish Premier League titles with the Glasgow club, the last five of them in succession.

