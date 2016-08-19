Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown has retired from international football, the Scottish Football Association announced on Friday.
He won his 50th and final cap in March this year.
"Scott is one of the most wholehearted players I’ve encountered and somebody who puts the team ahead of himself," Scotland and former Celtic manager Gordon Starchan told the SFA website (www.scottishfa.co.uk).
Midfielder Brown, 31, has won six Scottish Premier League titles with the Glasgow club, the last five of them in succession.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.