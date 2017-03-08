Thomas makes charge up U.S. Open leaderboard
ERIN, Wisconsin American Justin Thomas led a charge by early starters up the U.S. Open leaderboard on Saturday, grabbing a share of the third round lead.
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Gordon, who has made 45 appearances for Scotland, was strongly linked by the British media with a move to Chelsea but Celtic rebuffed advances for the 34-year-old from the Premier League leaders in January.
"It's taken a little while after the interest in the January window but it's good to finally get it done and concentrate on the rest of the season," Gordon told the club's website (www.celticfc.net).
"It was quite stop-start, there was a lot of things going on within the club, it wasn't a continuous thing. There were two or three occasions when we sat down and talked about it, it was fairly straight forward in the end, I wanted to stay."
Gordon has made more than 100 appearances since joining Celtic on a free transfer in 2014.
Celtic, who have a 27 point cushion at the top of the Scottish Premiership with 11 games remaining, host bitter rivals Rangers on Sunday.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.