Celtic have signed Israel midfielder Nir Biton from FC Ashdod for an undisclosed fee, the Scottish champions said on Friday.

The 21-year-old has inked a four-year deal with the club who on Thursday were drawn in a tough Champions League group with other former winners Barcelona, AC Milan and Ajax Amsterdam.

Celtic, who confirmed the signing on their website, travel to Dundee United in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday.

