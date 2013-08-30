Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Celtic have signed Israel midfielder Nir Biton from FC Ashdod for an undisclosed fee, the Scottish champions said on Friday.
The 21-year-old has inked a four-year deal with the club who on Thursday were drawn in a tough Champions League group with other former winners Barcelona, AC Milan and Ajax Amsterdam.
Celtic, who confirmed the signing on their website, travel to Dundee United in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley in Manchester; Editing by Ken Ferris)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.