Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Celtic have signed Sweden striker John Guidetti on a season-long loan from Manchester City, the Scottish champions said on their website on Thursday.
The announcement followed an appeal to FIFA by the Scottish FA due to confusion about whether the paperwork had been registered before the transfer window closed on Monday.
Guidetti, 22, joined Manchester City at the age of 16 but never played a senior game for the Premier League club, scoring 20 goals in 23 appearances on loan at Dutch club Feyenoord during the 2011-12 season.
(Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s players, who have been arriving in Buenos Aires for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, are sticking to a decision dating back to November not to talk to the media.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.