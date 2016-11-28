Britain Football Soccer - Aberdeen v Celtic - Scottish League Cup Final - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland - 27/11/16 Celtic players pose as they celebrate winning the final with the trophy Action Images via Reuters / Pool Pic Livepic

Celtic secured the 100th major trophy of their distinguished history with a 3-0 victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday as they brushed off the disappointment of their midweek Champions League exit.

Tom Rogic and James Forrest scored before halftime and Moussa Dembele converted a second-half penalty to complete the commanding triumph over the side who have been Celtic's biggest challengers in Scotland over the last two seasons.

The victory at Hampden Park helped ease Celtic's dismay at having been eased out of Europe for another season by Barcelona four days earlier as they extended their domestic pre-eminence with a 10th straight victory this season.

"It is a winning club," manager Brendan Rodgers said of the Glasgow team's tonne of trophies, the most illustrious of which was their famous European Cup triumph of 1966-67 pulled off by the revered 'Lisbon Lions'.

"That is what the history of this great club has been based upon. So it marks a milestone, that century of trophies over the course of history."

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; editing by Ken Ferris)