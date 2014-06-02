Ireland's coach Roy Keane reacts during the international friendly soccer match against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Former Manchester United captain and current Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane has pulled out of the running for the vacant coaching position at Scottish champions Celtic, the Football Association of Ireland said on Monday.

Keane, 42, was considered a front-runner for the role following Neil Lennon's decision to stand down last month after four years in charge.

"Roy Keane has confirmed that he will travel to the US after deciding not to pursue talks with @celticfc any further," the FAI said on Twitter.

Ireland, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, travel to the United States to play Costa Rica on Friday.

Keane finished his playing career with Celtic before moving into management at Sunderland, Ipswich Town and the Ireland national team, where he works alongside Martin O'Neill.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)