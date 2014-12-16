LONDON UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against Celtic after a crowd disturbance during their 4-3 loss at Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Scottish champions, who qualified for the knockout stages after finishing second in Group D, were charged by European football's governing body on Tuesday after a flare was set off in the away end during their visit to Croatia.

The matter will be considered by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on Feb. 19, the day the Celtic host Inter Milan in the first leg of their last-32 tie.

It is the fifth time in three years that the Scottish club have been charged due to the behaviour of their supporters during matches in Europe.

