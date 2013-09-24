Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Celtic suffered an embarrassing Scottish League Cup third round exit, losing 1-0 at home to second-tier Morton after extra time on Tuesday.
Dougie Imrie scored a penalty for the Scottish Championship strugglers in the 97th minute after Efe Ambrose was penalised for handball.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon made five changes for the tie and, while it was one-way traffic for the Scottish champions and Champions League participants, they could not find a way through.
The Scottish League Cup is the only domestic trophy Lennon has yet to win.
Morton have won just one of their six second division games this season and are second-bottom of the table.
LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.