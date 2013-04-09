Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
LONDON Dunfermline have been docked 15 points after going into administration, the Scottish Football League (SFL) said on Tuesday.
The second-tier side have also been barred from registering any players over the age of 21 and will be deducted a further 10 points if they are still in administration at the start of next season.
"The Scottish Football League regrets the current situation that Dunfermline Athletic FC finds itself in," the SFL said in a statement.
"We are fully aware of the impact this situation has had on all concerned, especially players, staff and fans of the club."
Dunfermline went into interim administration two weeks ago and seven first-team players were made redundant as the club tried to avert a winding-up order over a 134,000 pounds tax bill.
The sanction leaves them in ninth place, the relegation playoff spot, in the 10-team table.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
ZURICH Manchester United overcame a divot-strewn, threadbare pitch to eke out a 1-1 draw at Russian side Rostov in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday.