LONDON Dunfermline have been docked 15 points after going into administration, the Scottish Football League (SFL) said on Tuesday.

The second-tier side have also been barred from registering any players over the age of 21 and will be deducted a further 10 points if they are still in administration at the start of next season.

"The Scottish Football League regrets the current situation that Dunfermline Athletic FC finds itself in," the SFL said in a statement.

"We are fully aware of the impact this situation has had on all concerned, especially players, staff and fans of the club."

Dunfermline went into interim administration two weeks ago and seven first-team players were made redundant as the club tried to avert a winding-up order over a 134,000 pounds tax bill.

The sanction leaves them in ninth place, the relegation playoff spot, in the 10-team table.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)