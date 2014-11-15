A football fan has died from injuries sustained after he fell in a stairwell following the Euro 2016 qualifier between Scotland and Ireland at Celtic Park in Glasgow on Friday, police have said.

The 22-year-old man passed away at Glasgow Infirmary, with Daily Record reporting that police had issued a statement saying: "There are no suspicious circumstances. A report will be prepared for the procurator fiscal."

Scottish joy over their gripping 1-0 Group D home victory over neighbours Ireland was tempered by the news of the fan's death.

"One of our young fans died last night after falling through a stairwell coming out of Celtic Park. I'm so sorry for his family. Tragic news," Scottish Football Association chief executive Stewart Regan said in a tweet.

Scotland are due to host neighbours England in a friendly on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)