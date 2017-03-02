Former Celtic defender Tommy Gemmell has died the age of 73, a few months shy of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 European Cup final against Inter Milan in which he scored the equaliser, helping the Scottish club to a famous 2-1 victory.

The Lisbon Lions, as the team were known following their victory, were the first British side to be crowned champions of Europe. Gemmell also scored in the 1970 final against Feyenoord in Milan, which Celtic lost.

During his 10 years at Celtic, the left back won six Scottish League titles, three Scottish Cups, four League Cups and the European Cup. He was also capped 18 times for Scotland.

"Everyone at Celtic is deeply saddened by the loss of Tommy, a true Celtic giant and a man who gave the club so many years of his life in an illustrious football career," Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell said in a statement on Thursday.

"Tommy will forever hold his rightful place as one of the true Celtic legends.

"Our thoughts are with Mary and Tommy's family and friends at this very difficult time."

