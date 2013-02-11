Scotland's Craig Gordon makes a save during their international friendly soccer match against Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Former Scotland and Sunderland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who has made one appearance in the last two years, fears he may never play again after an injury-plagued career pushed him into coaching.

Gordon, who in 2007 was a 9-million pound purchase by Premier League club Sunderland, the highest transfer fee at the time paid by a British club for a goalkeeper, is now coaching at second-tier Scottish club Dumbarton.

"It's very unlikely I will be playing again this season. In fact I'm not sure if I'll play again, so I'm looking to get into coaching as I want to remain in the game," the 30-year-old said on Dumbarton's website (www.dumbartonfootballclub.com).

"I'm not ruling out playing again but I need to get things in place if the news is not good in that respect."

Gordon, who has 40 caps for Scotland, has suffered a variety of injuries throughout his career including breaking the same arm twice and damaging anterior cruciate ligaments. He was released by Sunderland last May.

Gordon last played for Sunderland in April 2012 against Bolton Wanderers and his last Scotland cap was in November 2010 against the Faroe Islands.

