LONDON Hearts fans have responded positively to an appeal for emergency financial help after the Scottish Cup holders said a winding-up order over a tax bill could put them out of business.

The Edinburgh club, founded in 1874, has asked fans to ensure the Tynecastle Stadium is sold out for forthcoming home games and to invest in a share issue to raise 1.795 million pounds ($2.9 million) to help secure the club's short-term future.

"It is clear to us that there is a very strong will amongst supporters to make sure that we can steer our way through the current position," the club said in a statement on Friday after talks between directors and groups representing fans.

The fans' groups urged supporters who had come to big games such as May's 5-1 Scottish Cup final win over local rivals Hibernian to back the club in its hour of need.

"This is a call to arms. The club needs you now," said a statement from groups including the Federation of Hearts Supporters.

HM Revenue & Customs, the British tax authority, said soccer clubs had to pay their bills like any other business.

"Tax deducted from the wages of players and support staff, such as ground keepers, physiotherapists and receptionists must be paid over to HMRC - that is the law and there is no excuse for treating tax money as working capital," HMRC said in a statement.

Money has long been tight in Scottish soccer and Rangers, champions a record 54 times, were demoted to the fourth tier this year after collapsing under the weight of their debts.

Hearts warned this week that they could go out of business this month after being issued with a winding-up order over a tax bill for almost 450,000 pounds.

