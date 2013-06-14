Hearts' club owner Vladimir Romanov (R) stands at his seat before their Scottish League Cup final soccer match against St Mirren at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland March 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Hearts, facing a battle for financial survival, have failed to pay their players on time and have been banned from making new signings, the Scottish Premier League (SPL) said on Friday.

The Edinburgh club invited offers for all their players on Thursday, saying they urgently needed funds to keep going over the off-season when there was no matchday income.

Hearts, who have 25 million pounds ($39.2 million) of debt, have stumbled from one crisis to another over recent months. They have suffered the fallout from the financial problems of Lithuanian businessman Vladimir Romanov, their largest shareholder.

Long a poor relation compared to the English Premier League, Scottish football has struggled to adjust after the collapse of former champions Rangers last year under a pile of debt.

Rangers had to relaunch from the fourth tier of the Scottish game and were promoted at the end of last season.

(Writing by Keith Weir, Editing by Clare Fallon)