Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
LONDON Former England international captain Terry Butcher was named as manager of Hibernian on Tuesday, three days after watching his previous club Inverness Caledonian Thistle win 2-0 at Hibs in the Scottish Premier League.
Butcher, who won major Scottish honours during his playing days with Rangers and has also been assistant manager of the Scotland team, had been at Inverness since 2009.
"If you looked at the way Caley played on Saturday, that's the way we want Hibs to play from now on," he said after sealing his move along with his former Caledonian assistant Maurice Malpas.
Butcher takes over from Pat Fenlon who resigned on November 1.
Hibs are seventh in the 12-team league but have scored only nine goals in 13 matches, fewer than any other team, and have taken just one point from their last four matches.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.