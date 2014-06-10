Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Terry Butcher celebrates after their Scottish League Cup soccer match victory over Rangers at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland October 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Former England captain Terry Butcher has been dismissed as manager of Hibernian following the team's relegation to the second tier of Scottish football.

"Sadly, for a variety of reasons and perhaps including unfortunate timing, it hasn't worked out for Terry here," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Now we need to move forward and act to bring in a new manager with the aim of getting us back where Hibernian belong, in the top league."

Butcher, who won major honours as a player with Rangers and has also been assistant manager of Scotland, took charge of Hibernian in November.

