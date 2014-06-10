Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
Former England captain Terry Butcher has been dismissed as manager of Hibernian following the team's relegation to the second tier of Scottish football.
"Sadly, for a variety of reasons and perhaps including unfortunate timing, it hasn't worked out for Terry here," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Now we need to move forward and act to bring in a new manager with the aim of getting us back where Hibernian belong, in the top league."
Butcher, who won major honours as a player with Rangers and has also been assistant manager of Scotland, took charge of Hibernian in November.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.