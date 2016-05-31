Hibernian have imposed bans on supporters involved in incidents on the pitch following the Scottish Cup final, the club said on their website (www.hibernianfc.co.uk) on Tuesday.

Hibernian's 3-2 win over Rangers in the Cup final on May 21 was overshadowed by crowd trouble with sections of fans invading the pitch at fulltime and allegedly attacked Rangers players.

"We will continue to review what happened and take the action we think appropriate to protect the club's good name," Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster said in a statement.

"We have initiated contact with the supporters informing them of our decision. We will continue to identify and impose appropriate sanctions against others involved in unacceptable behaviour."

The club did not specify the number of supporters who have been sanctioned, but said the punishments would include life bans.

