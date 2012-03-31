Beleaguered Rangers had something to cheer on Saturday, their 2-1 win at Motherwell meaning arch-rivals Celtic must wait to secure the Scottish Premier League title.

Second-placed Rangers, docked 10 points last month after going into administration, trail Celtic by 15 points with six matches to play.

Even if Celtic beat St Johnstone on Sunday, they will have to wait at least another week to be crowned champions.

Celtic, beaten 3-2 at Rangers in the Old Firm derby last week, have 75 points from 31 games. Rangers have 60 from 32 while third-placed Motherwell have 54 from 32.

Lee McCulloch scored the Rangers winner a minute from time. Henrik Ojamaa had given Motherwell an early lead but that was cancelled out by Steven Whittaker.

Rangers have been champions a world record 54 times including the last three seasons.

The administrators have given three prospective bidders until Wednesday to submit final bids for the 140-year-old club.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)