Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
LONDON Hibernian's 15-year stay in the Scottish Premier League ended on Sunday when they lost a penalty shootout to Hamilton Academical in a promotion-relegation playoff.
Hibernian led 2-0 after the first leg but goals by Jason Scotland and Anthony Abreu 10 seconds from the end of stoppage time sent the game into extra time with the teams locked at 2-2.
Neither side could find the net in the extra 30 minutes and Hamilton goalkeeper Kevin Cuthbert saved two spot-kicks in the shootout to give his side a 4-3 win on penalties.
Hibernian, four-times Scottish champions, will join Edinburgh rivals Heart of Midlothian, relegated after being deducted 15 points due to financial problems, and 54-times Scottish champions Rangers in the first division next season.
Rangers were relegated to the fourth tier of Scottish football in 2012 after going into liquidation but have been promoted the last two seasons to get back into the (second tier) first division.
Hamilton return to the top flight after a three-year absence. They finished second in championship behind Dundee who were promoted automatically.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Rex Gowar)
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.